The Beach Boys Coming Back To Oklahoma
Tickets are now on sale to see The Beach Boys, who will be making a stop in Oklahoma for a second straight year to help a great cause. America's Band, featuring Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, will put on a benefit concert on October 21 at 7 p.m. to help raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids program.
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norman High School Hired a Fatty
|4 hr
|Dewey Hembree
|7
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|4 hr
|Michael McLemore
|14
|Stylist Stacie Bivins
|6 hr
|I Hate Stacie
|2
|Daniel Holtzclaw Maintains DNA Evidence Was Flawed
|6 hr
|awed
|1
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Giantclick
|30
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Jul 2
|Jamie Dundee
|23
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother (Nov '16)
|Jun 30
|Jamie Dundee
|12
