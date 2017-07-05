Owners of 'Friendly Market' asking for seized property to be returned to store
In 2015, Norman police raided 'The Friendly Market,' claiming the glass pipes that were sold in the store were considered drug paraphernalia. "Any material pipes that were in this store were paraphernalia regardless of the intent of the user, which is just a complete misreading of the statute," defense attorney Blake Lynch told NewsChannel 4 in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norman High School Hired a Fatty
|1 hr
|Dewey Hembree
|7
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|1 hr
|Michael McLemore
|14
|Stylist Stacie Bivins
|3 hr
|I Hate Stacie
|2
|Daniel Holtzclaw Maintains DNA Evidence Was Flawed
|3 hr
|awed
|1
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Giantclick
|30
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Jul 2
|Jamie Dundee
|23
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother (Nov '16)
|Jun 30
|Jamie Dundee
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC