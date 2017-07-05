Owners of 'Friendly Market' asking fo...

Owners of 'Friendly Market' asking for seized property to be returned to store

In 2015, Norman police raided 'The Friendly Market,' claiming the glass pipes that were sold in the store were considered drug paraphernalia. "Any material pipes that were in this store were paraphernalia regardless of the intent of the user, which is just a complete misreading of the statute," defense attorney Blake Lynch told NewsChannel 4 in 2016.

