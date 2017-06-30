#OKC Boxscore for Monday, July 3, 2017
Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary Doug Sanderson, left, stamps election documents Wednesday for Oklahoma City Clerk Frances Kersey. Turning in city council resolutions and other documents was the final step necessary to officially call the city's sales tax and bond elections, set for Sept.
Norman Discussions
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|23
|Norman High School Hired a Fatty
|Jun 30
|Dewey Hembree
|5
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother (Nov '16)
|Jun 30
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Jun 30
|Jamie Dundee
|19
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|Jun 30
|GiantClick
|29
|Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited
|Jun 30
|Gilbert Johnson
|10
|Review: Cats Only Veterinary Clinic - Gloria Le... (Jun '09)
|Jun 17
|Catlover
|4
