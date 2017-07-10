Norman man charged with murder in dau...

Norman man charged with murder in daughter's death

Ronald Lee McMullen Jr., 43, faces a single count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent. In a charge filed Wednesday in Cleveland County District Court, prosecutors accused Ronald McMullen of the premeditated murder of Kailee McMullen, 22, at the McMullen family residence in the 1700 block of Abe Martin Drive.

