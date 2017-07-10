Norman man arrested in connection wit...

Norman man arrested in connection with shooting death of daughter

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: NewsOK.com

At 5:42 a.m. June 29, police responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 1700 block of Abe Martin Drive, where they found Kailee Jo McMullen, 22, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Norman police arrested the victim's father, Ronald Lee McMullen, 43, on July 5 after an investigation into the woman's suspicious death.

