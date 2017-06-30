Flood Advisory issued July 2 at 5:10P...

Flood Advisory issued July 2 at 5:10PM CDT expiring July 2 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Kay

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norman High School Hired a Fatty Jun 30 Dewey Hembree 5
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother (Nov '16) Jun 30 Jamie Dundee 12
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) Jun 30 Jamie Dundee 19
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) Jun 30 GiantClick 29
Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited Jun 30 Gilbert Johnson 10
Review: Cats Only Veterinary Clinic - Gloria Le... (Jun '09) Jun 17 Catlover 4
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) May '17 Jamie Dundee 22
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,931 • Total comments across all topics: 282,189,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC