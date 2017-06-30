Fifth Harmony stronger than ever

Fifth Harmony stronger than ever

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 'Work From Home' group - who shot to fame on US TV show 'The X Factor' in 2012 - were reduced to a four-piece when their bandmate quit in December, but are stronger than ever as they move forward with new single 'Down'. Normani Kordei, 21 - who is joined by Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane Hansen in the four-piece - said: "We're doing greater than ever right now amongst the four of us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stylist Stacie Bivins 2 hr I Hate Stacie 2
News Daniel Holtzclaw Maintains DNA Evidence Was Flawed 2 hr awed 1
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... 12 hr Ur stupid 2
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) Tue Giantclick 30
Norman High School Hired a Fatty Mon Dewey Hembree 6
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) Jul 2 Jamie Dundee 23
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother (Nov '16) Jun 30 Jamie Dundee 12
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC