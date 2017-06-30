WoodyFest celebrates 20 years in Woody Guthrie's hometown
On a summer day in 2004, Brad Piccolo checked himself out of the hospital and made his yearly pilgrimage to Okemah, crutches and all. The Oklahoma musician had a date to play at the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, and he was determined not to miss it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|3 hr
|Gremlin
|6
|Radner Beaty is White Trash
|23 hr
|Randee Trash
|3
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Giantclick
|30
|Norman High School Hired a Fatty
|Mon
|Dewey Hembree
|6
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Mon
|The Green Watch Dog
|6
|My voter info
|Mon
|wise up
|3
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|23
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC