Video: Toby Keith fires up new song '...

Video: Toby Keith fires up new song ''Wacky Tobaccy' with Willie Nelson cameo

Oklahoma country music star Toby Keith released today the playful video for his new song "Wacky Tobaccy," and as previously reported, yes, the song is about just what you think it is. And yes, the video features a cameo from Keith's longtime pal, "Beer for My Horses" collaborator and well-known cannabis connoisseur Willie Nelson .

