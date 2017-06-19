Tractor-trailer crash on I-35 in Norm...

Tractor-trailer crash on I-35 in Norman snarling Thursday commute

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: NewsOK.com

A traffic tie-up in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Tecumseh Road Thursday is affecting the morning commute. A tractor-trailer crashed, and traffic is backed up while crews clear the scene.

