Tractor-trailer crash on I-35 in Norman snarling Thursday commute
A traffic tie-up in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Tecumseh Road Thursday is affecting the morning commute. A tractor-trailer crashed, and traffic is backed up while crews clear the scene.
