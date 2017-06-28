Tornado watch likely to be issued for southern Wisconsin early this evening
The latest mesoscale discussion from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma portends the imminent issuance of a tornado watch for portions of southern Wisconsin. This watch should it be issued would likely cover areas north of the Chicago Metro area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radner Beaty is White Trash
|4 min
|Randee Trash
|2
|Norman High School Hired a Fatty
|10 hr
|Dewey Hembree
|6
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|16 hr
|Sport
|5
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|17 hr
|The Green Watch Dog
|6
|My voter info
|23 hr
|wise up
|3
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|23
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother (Nov '16)
|Jun 30
|Jamie Dundee
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC