Suspensions lifted for Oklahoma highway projects
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has lifted its suspension of work on nearly a dozen construction projects, including the I-240/I-35 interchange project in south Oklahoma City. The department put the projects on hold last month and was studying a list of about 80 projects to see if more should be suspended after learning that the Oklahoma Legislature was contemplating reducing the department's anticipated budget by about $251 million, said Mike Patterson, the agency's executive director.
