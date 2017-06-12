Strong winds, hail possible in Southe...

Strong winds, hail possible in Southern Plains storms

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said Thursday there is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms in an area of the Sothern Plains that covers more than 45,000 square miles and is home to about 1.6 million people. Forecasters say there is also a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and the Central Plains to northwestern Texas, an area encompassing almost 14 million people.

