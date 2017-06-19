Sooners Name Skip Johnson New Head Ba...

Sooners Name Skip Johnson New Head Baseball Coach

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Before coming to OU, Johnson spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Texas, helping the Longhorns to three appearances in the College World Series. "I'd like to thank the OU Board of Regents, President David Boren, Joe Castiglione and Greg Tipton for giving me this opportunity to lead the University of Oklahoma baseball program, and for the confidence in me they've shown," said Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norman High School Hired a Fatty 13 hr Dewey Hembree 4
Dark. Tue MsNemo 2
Dark connect Tue MsNemo 1
Tara Reynolds O.F.B. Tue XYZ 1
Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited Tue Gilbert Johnson 9
Black gangs Tue The Green Watch Dog 3
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester Tue MHS1991 10
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC