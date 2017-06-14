Slight risk of severe storms later today
A broader coverage of showers and thunderstorms is expected today as a warm front that's now situated in neighboring states to our southwest moves northeastward today. This front will continue to plow through a very warm and humid airmass over the FOX 17 viewing area, setting the stage for more showers and storms to develop during the heating of the afternoon.
