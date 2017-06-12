Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 11:40PM CDT expiring...

OKC071-180530- /O.NEW.KOUN.SV.W.0524.170618T0440Z-170618T0530Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Norman OK 1140 PM CDT SAT JUN 17 2017 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Kay County in northern Oklahoma... * Until 1230 AM CDT * At 1138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arkansas City, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

