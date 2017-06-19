Riley's contract approved, will average $3.5 million annually
Oklahoma put plenty of trust in 33-year-old Lincoln Riley a little less than two weeks ago when it elevated him to head coach when Bob Stoops stepped down after 18 seasons. Tuesday, it backed up that trust with Riley's contract, for he was given a five-year deal worth an average of $3.5 million annually.
