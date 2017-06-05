Real estate notes from The Oklahoman ...

Real estate notes from The Oklahoman for June 10, 2017

Chicago-based Core Spaces has acquired The Reserve on Stinson, a 204-unit, 612-bedroom, student-oriented apartment complex just off the University of Oklahoma campus, and begun renovations and upgrades. The property, built in 2004 at 730 Stinson St., is now known as State on Campus Norman.

