Rash of vehicle burglaries reported in Norman, Oklahoma

Tuesday Jun 20

A recent rash of vehicle burglaries has been reported, and Norman police are warning residents to be sure to lock up their vehicles. According to police, there have been several reports of burglaries of unlocked vehicles in neighborhoods on the east side of Norman.

