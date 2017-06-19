Oklahoma Vice: Norman won't give back pipes, rolling papers
The Friendly Market owner Robert Cox and Norman Councilman Stephen Holman pose with returned money from the store with attorneys Blake Lynch and Brecken Wagner. About $3,500 in cash police seized from The Friendly Market was returned this week, but store owner Robert Cox is still waiting for about $15,000 worth of glass pipes and other items to be returned.
