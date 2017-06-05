Oklahoma editorial roundup provided
If Oklahomans needed another reason to dislike Texas, the rival state just hired away Oklahoma's 2016 Teacher of the Year. Norman High School math teacher Shawn Sheehan and his spouse hoped the Oklahoma Legislature would pass a teacher pay raise, or find some kind of long-term solution to the funding problems in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R. Matt Hill
|2 hr
|Matt Hill
|23
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|20 hr
|William McCreary
|10
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|Sat
|GiantClick
|26
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Fri
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Fri
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Fri
|bomac
|43
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC