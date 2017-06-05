Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops abruptly retires after 18 seasons
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|19 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Wed
|TRUTH WINS OUT
|9
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Tue
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Mon
|Creeps
|15
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 5
|okimar
|38
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|Jamie Dundee
|18
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC