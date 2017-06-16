Oklahoma City man accused of arson, m...

Oklahoma City man accused of arson, maiming after allegedly setting friend on fire

Friday Jun 16

A man told police that he had been staying with 54-year-old Earl Norman Delano for a few days when Delano reportedly accused the man of stealing something, which he denied. That is when Delano became angry, poured gasoline on the man and threatened to light him on fire inside his Enid home, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

