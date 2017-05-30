OK Firefighters Rescue Four from Sinking Boat
Two adults and two children were rescued by Norman Fire Department's Rescue Boat 6 and taken to shore without any injuries. Little Axe Fire Department then used its rescue boat to take the group's stricken vessel to shore.
