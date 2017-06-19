Norman says it will not return glass ...

Norman says it will not return glass pipes, even after criminal charges dropped

Friendly Market at 1100 East Constitution is seen on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 in Norman, Okla. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] NORMAN-City officials say they won't return glass pipes police seized from a now-closed store suspected of selling drug paraphernalia, even though all criminal charges have been dismissed.

Norman, OK

