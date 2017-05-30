Norman Notes
The Norman Police Department, in partnership with Republic Bank and Trust, Absolute Data Shredding and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, will hold an event for residents looking to dispose of unwanted documents, prescription drugs and/or ammunition. The Police Community Partnership Day is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the police department, 201 W Gray St., Building B. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents to be shredded by Absolute Data Shredding in partnership with Republic Bank and Trust.
