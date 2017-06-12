Norman council passes 'lean' budget

Animal welfare activists filled seats in City Hall chambers Tuesday to support budget amendments that would add staff to the city's animal shelter and rescue operation. Council members approved a fiscal year budget for 2017-18 that estimates expenditures at about $224 million and includes budget amendments that provide money for an additional staff technician at the animal shelter and changing a part-time veterinarian's position to a full-time position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.