Nomination for Oklahoma City federal court position heads to full Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved 17-3 the nomination of Scott L. Palk to be an Oklahoma City federal judge. Palk, of Norman, is the assistant dean for students at the University of Oklahoma College of Law.
