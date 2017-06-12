Noble woman killed in I-40 crash late Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports
Cassandra Hanks, 49, of Noble, was dead at the scene of a crash about 11:55 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 40 in the eastbound lanes about 5 miles east of Shawnee, the patrol reports. A passenger in the pickup Hanks drove, Brittaney Jay, 31, of Norman, was taken to OU Medical Center and admitted in serious condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R. Matt Hill (Dec '16)
|2 hr
|Matt Hill is a Moron
|26
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|GiantClick
|28
|Review: Cats Only Veterinary Clinic - Gloria Le... (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|Catlover
|4
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Anna White-Steide (Sep '16)
|Jun 13
|The Warcup
|34
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC