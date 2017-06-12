Noble woman killed in I-40 crash late...

Noble woman killed in I-40 crash late Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports

Cassandra Hanks, 49, of Noble, was dead at the scene of a crash about 11:55 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 40 in the eastbound lanes about 5 miles east of Shawnee, the patrol reports. A passenger in the pickup Hanks drove, Brittaney Jay, 31, of Norman, was taken to OU Medical Center and admitted in serious condition.

