Muirhead Graduates Summa Cum Laude After Four Years As Mentor
University of Oklahoma senior Macy Muirhead of Tecumseh has completed her fourth year as an Academic All-State Alumna Mentor and graduated from the University of Oklahoma summa cum laude. As a mentor, she provided academic support and encouragement to a student at McKinley Elementary School in Norman.
