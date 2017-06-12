Muirhead Graduates Summa Cum Laude Af...

Muirhead Graduates Summa Cum Laude After Four Years As Mentor

Thursday Jun 8

University of Oklahoma senior Macy Muirhead of Tecumseh has completed her fourth year as an Academic All-State Alumna Mentor and graduated from the University of Oklahoma summa cum laude. As a mentor, she provided academic support and encouragement to a student at McKinley Elementary School in Norman.

