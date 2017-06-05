Memories of War: Oklahoma's fighting ...

Memories of War: Oklahoma's fighting families

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

It wasn't unusual to see three, four or even five sons from one family serve in the military during World War II. The plot of "Saving Private Ryan" is centered loosely around that dynamic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 6 hr okimar 38
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet 6 hr Bad4Good 1
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) 8 hr Jamie Dundee 18
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester Sun Michael McLemore 8
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Sun rogerebert 8
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Sun Jamie Dundee 3
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Sun duh 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,063 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC