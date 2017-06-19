Mayfield reaches plea deal following ...

Mayfield reaches plea deal following February arrest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield reached a plea agreement last week following a February arrest in Arkansas. [PHOTO BY STEVE SISNEY, THE OKLAHOMAN] NORMAN-The details of the disposition of Baker Mayfield's court case related to a February arrest were released Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet 11 hr Jamie Dundee 4
R. Matt Hill (Dec '16) Sun Matt Hill is a Moron 26
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) Sun GiantClick 28
Review: Cats Only Veterinary Clinic - Gloria Le... (Jun '09) Jun 17 Catlover 4
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 4
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) Jun 14 KnockleHeadPanHead 126
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) Jun 13 The Warcup 34
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,720 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC