Market speaks value to historic Johns...

Market speaks value to historic Johnson Ranch land in Norman

Saturday Jun 24

Montford T. Johnson, "The Chickasaw Rancher," is shown in this early to mid-1870s photograph. [PHOTO PROVIDED BY OKLAHOMA HISTORICAL SOCIETY ARCHIVES AND MANUSCRIPTS DIVISION] The open market spoke for the first time ever this week when a dozen bidders won 38 parcels of land south of Norman carved from part of 19th-century Chickasaw rancher Montford T. Johnson's once-vast spread.

