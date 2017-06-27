Lincoln Riley: 'I'm ready' | The Play...

Lincoln Riley: 'I'm ready' | The Players' Tribune

In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 photo, Lincoln Riley speaks at a news conference where he was announced as Oklahoma's football coach in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma's Board of Regents formally approved Riley's hiring during a meeting Tuesday, June 20. - See this story on theplayerstribune.com Writing for The Players' Tribune in an article published Wednesday morning, new OU football coach Lincoln Riley addressed his relative youth as head coach of a major college program, his approach to his new role and his priorities within it.

