Joining social media mob a mistake fo...

Joining social media mob a mistake for politicians

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOK.com

SOCIAL media can be a hotbed of fake news. It doesn't help things when a public official takes part in such activity based on the fourth-hand account of teenagers and impugns the reputation of a civic organization in the process, as happened recently in Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet 1 hr Jamie Dundee 3
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI 2 hr Jamie Dundee 4
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) 3 hr GiantClick 27
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) 7 hr KnockleHeadPanHead 126
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) 18 hr The Warcup 34
Norman High School Hired a Fatty 23 hr Dewey Hembree 2
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester Mon Michael McLemore 9
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC