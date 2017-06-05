Interview and video: Susan Herndon pl...

Interview and video: Susan Herndon plays on with band Bella Counsel, new EP 'Spin'

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Susan Herndon entertains Dec. 15 on the concourse as holiday travelers depart from Will Rogers World Airport. Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman Archives "I'm the happiest playing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 11 hr Democrats Lie a Lot 41
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 11 hr Jamie Dundee 16
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Wed Jamie Dundee 13
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Wed TRUTH WINS OUT 9
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) Jun 6 Boot 5
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Jun 5 D C Burns White 2
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? Jun 5 Creeps 15
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,642 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC