Fish company recalls frozen tuna sold to Oklahoma center over hepatitis A fears
NORMAN, Okla. - A fish company is recalling several cases of frozen tuna after it tested positive for hepatitis A. On May 18, the Hilo Fish Company began recalling frozen tuna that was sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company and Santa Cruz Seafood after it tested positive for the hepatitis A virus.
