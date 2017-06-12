Fifth Harmony: We want fans to see our flaws

The 'Work From Home' himakers - comprised of Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei - have come under fire for wearing raunchy outfits on stage, but insist the criticism "doesn't matter" to them because they're "comfortable" with their image. Dinah told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We used to take it really hard when people criticised us about what we were wearing, but not any more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.