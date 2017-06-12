Fifth Harmony: We want fans to see ou...

Fifth Harmony: We want fans to see our flaws

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 'Work From Home' himakers - comprised of Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei - have come under fire for wearing raunchy outfits on stage, but insist the criticism "doesn't matter" to them because they're "comfortable" with their image. Dinah told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We used to take it really hard when people criticised us about what we were wearing, but not any more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) 1 hr KnockleHeadPanHead 126
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) 11 hr The Warcup 34
Norman High School Hired a Fatty 17 hr Dewey Hembree 2
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester Mon Michael McLemore 9
R. Matt Hill Mon Matt Hill is an I... 24
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother (Nov '16) Jun 11 Jamie Dundee 11
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Jun 10 William McCreary 10
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,732 • Total comments across all topics: 281,745,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC