Fifth Harmony release first single wi...

Fifth Harmony release first single without Camila Cabello

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The girl group, which is now comprised of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, released new track 'Down', featuring Gucci Mane, their first since Camila abruptly quit the group in December, on Friday . Ally tweeted: "! It's finally here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) 19 hr Rysinger 33
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) May 30 Jamie Dundee 22
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester May 30 Michael McLemore 7
Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited May 30 Gilbert Johnson 8
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... May 29 notsweets 7
News Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11) May 29 87ttyum 8
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho May 29 Jamie Dundee 12
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC