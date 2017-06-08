Fifth Harmony Gets 'Down' In A Motel ...

Fifth Harmony Gets 'Down' In A Motel Parking Lot In Hot New Music Video - Watch

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Surprise! Fifth Harmony's music video for "Down" dropped today, June 8, and it might just be their best one yet. Watch Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui show off their amazing moves and rock some of the sexiest outfits we've ever seen! Turn that frown upsideoh, you know the rest! Fifth Harmony has released their first music video without Camila Cabello , and while we still miss her presence, you can't deny that the group is on fire as ever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 9 min Democrat Liberal 39
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Wed Jamie Dundee 13
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Wed TRUTH WINS OUT 9
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) Tue Boot 5
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Mon D C Burns White 2
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? Mon Creeps 15
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) Jun 5 Jamie Dundee 18
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Cleveland County was issued at June 07 at 1:34PM CDT

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC