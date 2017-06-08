Fifth Harmony Gets 'Down' In A Motel Parking Lot In Hot New Music Video - Watch
Surprise! Fifth Harmony's music video for "Down" dropped today, June 8, and it might just be their best one yet. Watch Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui show off their amazing moves and rock some of the sexiest outfits we've ever seen! Turn that frown upsideoh, you know the rest! Fifth Harmony has released their first music video without Camila Cabello , and while we still miss her presence, you can't deny that the group is on fire as ever.
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|9 min
|Democrat Liberal
|39
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Wed
|TRUTH WINS OUT
|9
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Tue
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Mon
|Creeps
|15
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|Jamie Dundee
|18
