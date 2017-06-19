Fifth Harmony considered name change

The 'Work From Home' group - who shot to fame on US TV show 'The X Factor' in 2012 - were reduced to a four-piece when their bandmate quit six months ago and though they briefly considered adopting a different moniker, they ultimately felt it was important to stay as they were. Lauren Jauregui - who is joined in the group by Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane Hansen - told MTV News: "It was obviously a thought, because it was a prevalent thing that there's four of us not five.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.