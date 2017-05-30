Edmond Exchange

Edmond Exchange

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Construction is underway to install turn lanes continues on Covell Road at the intersections of Bryant and Santa Fe avenues. City officials recommend drivers avoid the area if possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) Thu Rysinger 33
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) May 30 Jamie Dundee 22
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester May 30 Michael McLemore 7
Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited May 30 Gilbert Johnson 8
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... May 29 notsweets 7
News Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11) May 29 87ttyum 8
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho May 29 Jamie Dundee 12
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,480,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC