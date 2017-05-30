Double your BRONCHO fun this summer with two Okie shows
The Tulsa-based rock outfit is returning to the Oklahoma City metro twice this summer, including a newly announced concert date at The Jones Assembly, 901 W Sheridan Ave. You can catch BRONCHO with Spaceface and Daydrinker June 18 at the Opolis in Norman and Aug. 10 alongside Net at The Jones Assembly. It's impossible for me to suggest one night over the other, but I can help set your expectations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
