Dinah Jane is Normani Kordei's 'wing woman'
The 20-year-old singer has revealed she is always on hand to help her 21-year-old band member, and fellow singer Ally Brooke, find love, while Lauren Jauregui is happy to hunt for a man on her own because she is "independent." Speaking about the romances in the band in an interview with Yahoo Australia, the vocalist said: "I have become Normani's wing woman, sometimes Ally."
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anna White-Steide (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|Rysinger
|35
|3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09)
|Tue
|dkt1961
|144
|Shawn Adams (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Shawn Adams is a ...
|11
|R. Matt Hill (Dec '16)
|Tue
|Matt Hill is a Moron
|30
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|Jun 24
|WOW
|1
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|Jun 24
|Michael McLemore
|11
