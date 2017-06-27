Dinah Jane is Normani Kordei's 'wing ...

Dinah Jane is Normani Kordei's 'wing woman'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 20-year-old singer has revealed she is always on hand to help her 21-year-old band member, and fellow singer Ally Brooke, find love, while Lauren Jauregui is happy to hunt for a man on her own because she is "independent." Speaking about the romances in the band in an interview with Yahoo Australia, the vocalist said: "I have become Normani's wing woman, sometimes Ally."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) 8 hr Rysinger 35
News 3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09) Tue dkt1961 144
Shawn Adams (Oct '16) Tue Shawn Adams is a ... 11
R. Matt Hill (Dec '16) Tue Matt Hill is a Moron 30
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Jun 26 soundsokay 1
News Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of... Jun 24 WOW 1
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester Jun 24 Michael McLemore 11
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,347 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC