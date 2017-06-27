Concert benefits the Regional Food Bank of Oklahomaa s Food for Kids Programs -
The Beach Boys, America's Band, features Mike Love and Bruce Johnston and is scheduled to stop in Okahoma as part of their World Tour to help raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Food for Kids programs. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Riverwind Casino, 1544 Okla.
