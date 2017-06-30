Cleveland County sheriff's office see...

Cleveland County sheriff's office seeking public's help to identify credit card thieves

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: NewsOK.com

Detectives with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects who recently stole and used a woman's credit cards. On June 17, a woman returned to her car to find that her purse, which contained her credit cards, checkbook, cell phone and other items, was missing.

