Cleveland County sheriff's office seeking public's help to identify credit card thieves
Detectives with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects who recently stole and used a woman's credit cards. On June 17, a woman returned to her car to find that her purse, which contained her credit cards, checkbook, cell phone and other items, was missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radner Beaty is White Trash
|20 hr
|Randee Trash
|3
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Giantclick
|30
|Norman High School Hired a Fatty
|Mon
|Dewey Hembree
|6
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|Mon
|Sport
|5
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Mon
|The Green Watch Dog
|6
|My voter info
|Mon
|wise up
|3
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|23
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC