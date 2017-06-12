Choctaw artist Patta LT named 2017 a ...

Choctaw artist Patta LT named 2017 a Red Earth Honored Onea -

Choctaw artist Patta LT of Norman is named Red Earth Honored One for 2017, an award bestowed upon a Native master visual artist whose support of Indian art has been substantial throughout their life. Patta will be recognized during the annual Red Earth Festival scheduled June 9-11, 2017 at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

