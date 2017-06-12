Choctaw artist Patta LT named 2017 a Red Earth Honored Onea -
Choctaw artist Patta LT of Norman is named Red Earth Honored One for 2017, an award bestowed upon a Native master visual artist whose support of Indian art has been substantial throughout their life. Patta will be recognized during the annual Red Earth Festival scheduled June 9-11, 2017 at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R. Matt Hill
|3 hr
|Matt Hill is an I...
|25
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|11 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|11 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|GiantClick
|27
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|16 hr
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Anna White-Steide (Sep '16)
|Tue
|The Warcup
|34
|Norman High School Hired a Fatty
|Tue
|Dewey Hembree
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC