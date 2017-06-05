Celebrate National Doughnut Day With Local Perks
The Salvation Army is giving doughnuts to veterans at the VA Medical Center in Oklahoma City from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Hurts Donuts in Norman is holding a contest to win a free dozen. They will also donate the proceeds to military groups "Operation Homefront" and "Oklahoma Veteran Project."
