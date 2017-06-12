Camila Cabello likes 5H's new single
The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' hitmaker insists there are no hard feelings between herself and her former bandmates - Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane - despite their headline-grabbing split last year. She said: "I've heard some snip its of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R. Matt Hill (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Matt Hill is an I...
|25
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|Wed
|GiantClick
|27
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Wed
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Anna White-Steide (Sep '16)
|Tue
|The Warcup
|34
|Norman High School Hired a Fatty
|Jun 13
|Dewey Hembree
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC