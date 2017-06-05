Bob Stoops' Retirement Opens Door for Long-Term Stability at Oklahoma State
Bob Stoops retirement shocked the college football world yesterday, and the effects of it are already being felt. The 56-year-old stepped down from his post after 18 seasons with 10 Big 12 Titles and one National Championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cowboys Ride For Free.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R. Matt Hill
|1 hr
|Matt Hill is an I...
|22
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|20 hr
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Fri
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Fri
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jun 7
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Jun 7
|TRUTH WINS OUT
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC